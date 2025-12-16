Hexagon acquires industrial AI capabilities to improve asset monitoring

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB today announced the acquisition of IconPro, a German industrial AI solutions provider specialising in intelligent asset maintenance.

Apollo, developed by IconPro, provides intelligent maintenance software which remotely monitors machine operations, conditions and events. Integrating these capabilities into Hexagon's existing metrology solutions will enable intelligent CMM maintenance, reducing downtime, and so improving productivity, quality and speed of production.

The integration of IconPro's technology will enable Hexagon to offer advanced, AI-driven analytics and insights across its global install base, starting with its Stationary Metrology Division in its Manufacturing Intelligence Business Area.

"Acquiring IconPro aligns with our strategy to empower manufacturers with data-driven intelligence," said Anders Svensson, President & CEO of Hexagon. "IconPro's expertise enables us to deliver smarter services that help our customers optimise their operations and reduce downtime, ultimately advancing their journey towards autonomous manufacturing."

The acquisition is expected to close in December, with complete consolidation anticipated shortly thereafter. In 2026, IconPro will generate ~2 MEUR in revenues, with profitability initially below that of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence Business Area.

