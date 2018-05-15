Hexagon Acquires NEXTSENSE GmbH, a Leader in Industrial Measurement and Inspection Solutions

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Graz, Austria, NEXTSENSE employs more than 80 people worldwide. Its advanced manual, inline and automated solutions are backed by patented CALIPRI technology. The CALIPRI measurement principle automatically compensates for tilts and rotations during scanning, providing the ability to address profile deviations and surface defects immediately with highly-accurate measurement values that are free of operator influence.

"The cutting-edge technology and algorithms from NEXTSENSE provide the necessary analytics to introduce corrective measures sooner. This nicely complements our approach to enabling the smart factory, which is founded on unleashing the full potential of quality data," said Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "Additionally, the acquisition extends our breadth of capabilities in automotive fit and finish – the analysis of how well the parts of a car fit together, which impacts perceived quality at the point of purchase – as well as in industries such as rail and steel where we have a comparatively small footprint today. Together, the combination of sensors, software, and advanced analytics from both portfolios will bring added value to all customers while extending the global reach of NEXTSENSE solutions to new markets and regions."

NEXTSENSE will be fully consolidated as of today, operating within Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division. The company's turnover for 2017 amounted to 12 MEUR.

