Hexagon adds powerful visual positioning technology to best-in-class survey-grade GNSS RTK rover

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensors, software and autonomous solutions, today introduced the Leica GS18 I, a versatile, survey-grade GNSS RTK rover so powerful it enables you to measure what you see. It comes equipped with all the innovative functionality of the Leica GS18 T - Hexagon's calibration-free, tilt-compensating GNSS solution immune to magnetic disturbances - plus the power of survey-grade visual positioning.

Through sensor fusion of satellite (GNSS), motion (IMU), and image (camera) technology, the Leica GS18 I is the first GNSS RTK rover of its kind to enable the measurement of points from images. The ability to capture and measure sites via images goes far beyond the advantages of the GS18 T, which introduced the quick and convenient ability to measure points in spaces that cannot be measured with vertical poles, such as building corners, walls, and points underneath obstacles (e.g., cars). With the Leica GS18 I, professionals can now map areas that are difficult to reach physically, such as trenches, high power lines and busy roads, or blocked from GNSS signals, such as areas underneath bridges or canopies - all safely and effortlessly from a distance.

"With the Leica GS18 I, mapping and surveying just got simpler, safer and more productive than ever before," said Ola Rollén, Hexagon President and CEO. "The ability to quickly document an entire area of interest without the need to switch between tools or manoeuvre through obstacles frees up equipment and crews. Additionally, the simple and intuitive workflow of the Leica GS18 I brings the versatility of visual positioning to new user segments and applications - from utility service providers to crash scene investigators."

The Leica GS18 I enables users to measure hundreds of points within minutes. Integration with Leica Captivate field software enables intuitive onsite point measurements and quality assurance from the field. Further measurement of the captured images is supported by integration with Leica Infinity office software, which also enables the creation of automatically registered and referenced 3D point clouds from the images in standard export formats for use in a variety of point cloud software.

