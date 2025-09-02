Hexagon Agility receives new wave of orders for natural gas fuel systems for North American heavy-duty trucks

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Agility, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE: HEX.OL) and the world's leading provider of natural gas (CNG/RNG) fuel systems, has received a new wave of orders totaling USD 4.2 million (approx. NOK 42 million). These orders are for fuel systems installations in trucks powered by Cummins' X15N natural gas engine, designed specifically for the North American heavy-duty truck market.

This latest batch of orders have come from over 10 leading Class 8 fleets in the United States and Canada, and span multiple industries, including logistics, food & beverage, oil & gas, and construction companies.

"Even in a challenging freight environment, we're seeing broad uptake from across North America as fleets look to transition from diesel to natural gas," Eric Bippus, Chief Commercial Officer at Hexagon Agility. "Adoption is gaining traction across industries, driven by the new 15L natural gas engine's diesel-like performance and the immediate fuel cost savings and emissions reductions of natural gas and renewable natural gas."

The North American truck market

Approximately 300,000 heavy-duty trucks are sold annually in the North American market. Previously, 100,000 of these trucks made up the addressable market for natural gas solutions. Now with the Cummins X15N natural gas engine there are natural gas trucks today that are well-suited for every operational, haul and load requirement a fleet may have, adding 200,000 heavy-duty trucks to the addressable market for CNG/RNG annually.

With power ratings up to 500 hp (~370 kW) and torque up to 1850 lb.-ft (~2500 Nm), the new 15L engine meets the needs of long haul/heavy load demands for high horsepower and offers a range of up to 1,200 miles (2,000 km), matching the capabilities of diesel.

Natural gas trucking is supported by a robust network of over 1,600 public and private CNG/RNG fueling stations across key transport corridors in North America.

