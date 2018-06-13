Hexagon Announces Xalt, a Radical New Approach for Harnessing the Untapped Potential of IoT Data

Xalt's framework leverages disruptive technologies that address the critical IoT points of leverage: enterprise integration; cloud orchestration; data visualisation; built-in mobility; intelligent edge connectivity; and artificial intelligence (AI) everywhere. It is the cornerstone of Hexagon's ACE strategy – delivering industry-specific solutions that integrate sensors, data, and software to create smart digital realities.

"Perhaps the single greatest need in business today is autonomous insight. This means much more than operational line of sight – it means being able to leverage vast amounts of data behind the scenes, where connected devices and machines interpret what's happening and why, and then act accordingly autonomously," said Ola Rollén, Hexagon President and CEO. "Customers need to operate based on the whole picture, not just the big picture – something not humanly possible without the aid of AI and visualisation technologies."

"The promise of the IoT era has always been the vast amounts of useful data it generates. The challenge has always been our ability to put it to use." Rollén added. "With Xalt-powered solutions, customers will be able to transform more data into actionable information as well as introduce active knowledge into their business ecosystems through autonomous processes and communications between machines. Our vision is to ultimately underpin all of Hexagon's solutions with Xalt, so essentially, it will come standard."

Xalt represents Hexagon's commitment to continuous innovation. By converging the digital and physical worlds of Information Technology (IT) with Operational Technology (OT), Xalt will significantly accelerate a customer's ability to extract the full potential and value of IoT data across businesses and industry. Robust and scalable, the Xalt platform will equip companies to quickly adapt to technology shifts and innovation, new business models, and changing market demands.

