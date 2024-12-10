Hexagon appoints new Group Executive Vice President and new President of Hexagon's Geosystems division

Thomas Harring , currently President of Hexagon's Geosystems division, appointed Executive Vice President (EVP) of Hexagon

, currently President of Hexagon's Geosystems division, appointed Executive Vice President (EVP) of Hexagon Henning Sandfort to join as President of Hexagon's Geosystems division

to join as President of Hexagon's Geosystems division Both changes will go into effect 1 February 2025

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In his role as EVP, Thomas Harring will be responsible for enhancing Hexagon's overall operational excellence and driving business transformation across divisions and regions.

"I'm pleased to announce that Thomas will support Hexagon's operations and critical projects during a time of transition and tremendous opportunity for growth," said Ola Rollén, Chairman of the Board, Hexagon. "During his 21-year tenure with the Geosystems division, Thomas was instrumental in expanding the focus towards more industry-centric solutions and strengthening the business with profitable growth—both organic and inorganic—as well as increasing software and recurring revenue."

Sandfort joins Hexagon from Siemens Smart Infrastructure where he served as global CEO of the Building Products Business Unit. In this role, he successfully expanded the business across diverse verticals and into high-growth regions and re-shaped the business portfolio, leveraging IoT and cloud software to transform the productivity, experience and sustainability of both existing and new buildings. He brings substantial experience in the building and industrial automation markets, having led major innovation projects as well as large-scale engineering and operational software suites.

"We are well positioned to serve the strong demand from our customers for accurate information about any physical reality – accessible at scale and ready to transform into action. Geosystems is at the very heart of this transformation across the most critical industries," said Norbert Hanke, interim President and CEO, Hexagon. "Henning brings the leadership, strategic and commercial acumen, energy and execution capabilities to realise this potential for the long term. We look forward to having him as part of the Hexagon team."

Both Harring and Sandfort will report directly to the CEO of Hexagon AB.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, [email protected]

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]

About Hexagon

Hexagon is the global leader in precision technologies at any scale. Our digital twins, robotics and AI solutions are transforming the industries that shape our reality.

Hexagon (STO: HEXA B) has approximately 24,500 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-appoints-new-group-executive-vice-president-and-new-president-of-hexagon-s-geosystems-divisi,c4079773

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/4079773/3162189.pdf Hexagon appoints new Group Executive Vice President and new President of Hexagonâ€™s Geosystems division

SOURCE Hexagon