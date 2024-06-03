Hexagon Composites ASA - Sale of Hexagon Ragasco to Worthington Enterprises completed

OSLO, Norway, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites (HEX.OL) is pleased to announce that the sale of Hexagon Ragasco to Worthington Enterprises announced 29 May 2024 was closed today.

