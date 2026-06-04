Hexagon Composites ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

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Hexagon Composites ASA

Jun 04, 2026, 08:51 ET

OSLO, Norway, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, 4 June 2026 at 13:00 CEST. All resolutions were approved in line with the proposals set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting. The minutes of the meeting are attached to this release and available at www.hexagongroup.com.

For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP ESG & Corporate Compliance, Hexagon Composites
Email: [email protected]

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--minutes-of-annual-general-meeting,c4358027

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/4358027/943b017728dadb96.pdf

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