Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

News provided by

Hexagon Composites ASA

Apr 11, 2025, 08:14 ET

OSLO, Norway, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE: HEX.OL) will be held on 5 May 2025 at 13:00 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

Please find attached the notice of the Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy forms and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting. All documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at www.hexagongroup.com.

For more information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP ESG & Corporate Compliance, Hexagon Composites ASA
Email: [email protected] 

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--notice-of-annual-general-meeting-2025,c4135010

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/4135010/3385799.pdf

HEX_Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Hexagon Composites ASA: Acquisition of SES Composites successfully completed

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 14 July 2025, regarding the acquisition of SES Composites. Hexagon Composites is pleased to...

Hexagon Agility receives new wave of orders for natural gas fuel systems for North American heavy-duty trucks

Hexagon Agility, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE: HEX.OL) and the world's leading provider of natural gas (CNG/RNG) fuel systems, has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics