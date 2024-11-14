Hexagon Digital Wave introduces the UE4 - its latest innovation within Ultrasonic Examination testing equipment

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Digital Wave is excited to announce the release of the UE4, our latest innovation within Ultrasonic Examination (UE). With 20+ years of experience and having sold UE testing equipment in over 40 countries worldwide, Hexagon Digital Wave has developed the UE 4 machine specifically for small beverages, medical oxygen and handheld cylinders.

Hexagon Digital Wave's Ultrasonic Examination testing equipment makes it easy for operators to detect even the smallest defects in metallic cylinders without removing the valve or gas. This significantly reduces cost, cylinder downtime and water consumption.

"The UE4 is a testament to Hexagon Digital Wave's commitment to innovation and customer-centric design. It is a cost-efficient machine, built to handle high volumes of cylinders, without compromising accuracy or safety," says George Siedlecki, CEO, Hexagon Digital Wave. "Its reduced footprint and ease of mobility and setup make it an invaluable addition to any facility requiring efficient periodic inspection of hand-loaded cylinders."

The UE 4 machine is compliant with North American, European and ISO standards.

About Hexagon Digital Wave

Hexagon Digital Wave, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a manufacturer of Ultrasonic Examination (UE) cylinder testing equipment, Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) testing equipment and a provider of associated inspection services. With applications worldwide, Hexagon Digital Wave serves government entities, academic institutes, and private clients in the compressed gas and pressure vessel industries.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com.

