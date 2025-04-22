Hexagon Group receives significant multi-segment orders from a major refuse fleet in North America

OSLO, Norway, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Agility and Hexagon Digital Wave, subsidiaries of Hexagon Composites, have received orders from a major refuse fleet in North America. The orders, representing an estimated value of USD 20.6 million (approx. NOK 213 million), span three major business segments within Hexagon Group:

Fuel Systems from Hexagon Agility: Orders for renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel systems for the customer's refuse fleet. Mobile Pipeline modules from Hexagon Agility: Orders for Mobile Pipeline modules, which will facilitate the production and distribution of RNG, to be used as fuel for their refuse fleet. Cylinder requalification services from Hexagon Digital Wave: Orders to perform in-situ requalification using Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) technology, providing enhanced safety and reduced trailer downtime for their RNG transportation fleet.

These are the first major orders from a customer covering three of our core business segments, demonstrating the value of our vertically integrated alternative fuel solutions.

"This order validates the strength of our strategy—to bring together adjacent and complementary technologies under the Hexagon umbrella, serving customers from energy production to application and then aftermarket," said Eric Bippus, Chief Commercial Officer of Hexagon Composites. "Our customers are leading the way in deploying RNG at scale, not just because it lowers emissions but because it makes operational and financial sense. We're proud to provide the integrated solutions and technologies that make it possible."

Timing

Deliveries of these orders have started and will continue until Q3 2025.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Digital Wave

Hexagon Digital Wave, a business of Hexagon Composites, is the leading digital solutions provider of non-destructive testing methods, which include Ultrasonic Examination (UE) and Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) inspection products and services. With applications in the industrial gas, fire service equipment, medical oxygen, automotive, alternative fuels, and aerospace industries, Hexagon Digital Wave's goal is to enhance safety in the industries it serves, while simultaneously reducing asset down time.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

