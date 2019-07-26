Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2019

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter 2019



- Net sales increased by 4 per cent to 976.0 MEUR (936.9). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales decreased by -1 per cent

- Operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 5 per cent to 239.2 MEUR (228.2)

- Earnings before taxes, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 232.3 MEUR (222.8)

- Net earnings, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 190.5 MEUR (182.7)

- Earnings per share, excluding non-recurring items, increased by 4 per cent to 0.52 EUR (0.50)

- Operating cash flow, excluding non-recurring items, increased by 17 per cent to 189.4 MEUR (162.2)



This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 26 July 2019.

For further information please contact:

Daniel Johansson

Investor Relations

Hexagon AB

+46-8-601-26-27

ir@hexagon.com



The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/2869669/1082320.pdf Interim Report Q2 2019

