Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2020

Second quarter 2020

Net sales decreased by -8 per cent to 896.6 MEUR (976.0). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales decreased by -10 per cent

Operating earnings (EBIT1) decreased by -5 per cent to 226.5 MEUR (239.2)

Earnings before taxes, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 220.1 MEUR (232.3)

Net earnings, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 180.5 MEUR (190.5)

Earnings per share, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 0.49 EUR (0.52)

(0.52) Operating cash flow increased to 239.2 MEUR (178.3)

Maria Luthström, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 24 July 2020.

