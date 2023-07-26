Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2023

STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter 2023

8 per cent organic revenue growth (using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure)

Reported operating net sales increased by 6 per cent to 1,366.0 MEUR (1,288.7). Net sales including the reduction of acquired deferred revenue amounted to 1,365.0 MEUR (1,282.3)

Adjusted gross margin of 65.6 per cent (65.3)

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 4 per cent to 394.1 MEUR (378.5)

Adjusted operating margin amounted to 28.9 per cent (29.4)A

Earnings before taxes, excluding adjustments, amounted to 357.9 MEUR (372.9)

Net earnings, excluding adjustments, amounted to 293.4 MEUR (305.8)

Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 10.8 Euro cent (11.2)

Operating cash flow before non-recurring items decreased to 212.5 MEUR (232.6)

For further information, please contact:

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, +44 (0) 7442 678 437, [email protected]

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations and Business Analyst, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 26 July 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/3809416/2204839.pdf Hexagon Q2 2023 Interim Report

SOURCE Hexagon