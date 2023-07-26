Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2023

News provided by

Hexagon

26 Jul, 2023, 02:15 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter 2023

  • 8 per cent organic revenue growth (using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure)
  • Reported operating net sales increased by 6 per cent to 1,366.0 MEUR (1,288.7). Net sales including the reduction of acquired deferred revenue amounted to 1,365.0 MEUR (1,282.3)
  • Adjusted gross margin of 65.6 per cent (65.3)
  • Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 4 per cent to 394.1 MEUR (378.5)
  • Adjusted operating margin amounted to 28.9 per cent (29.4)A
  • Earnings before taxes, excluding adjustments, amounted to 357.9 MEUR (372.9)
  • Net earnings, excluding adjustments, amounted to 293.4 MEUR (305.8)
  • Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 10.8 Euro cent (11.2)
  • Operating cash flow before non-recurring items decreased to 212.5 MEUR (232.6)

For further information, please contact:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, +44 (0) 7442 678 437, [email protected]
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations and Business Analyst, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 26 July 2023.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Hexagon

Also from this source

Hexagon strengthens its mining automation and safety solutions with acquisition of HARD-LINE

Hexagon enhances its additive manufacturing solutions with the acquisition of CADS Additive

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.