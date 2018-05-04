Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2018

First Quarter 2018

  • Net sales increased by 7 per cent to 834.7 MEUR (779.2). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 7 per cent
  • Operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 12 per cent to 198.3 MEUR (176.4)
  • Earnings before taxes, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 192.3 MEUR (171.3)
  • Net earnings, excluding non-recurring items, amounted to 157.7 MEUR (140.5)
  • Earnings per share, excluding non-recurring items, increased by 10 per cent to 0.43 EUR (0.39)
  • Operating cash flow decreased by 28 per cent to 103.1 MEUR (143.5)

For further information please contact:

Maria Luthström
Investor Relations Manager,
Hexagon AB,
+46-8-601-26-27
ir@hexagon.com 

This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CET on 4 May 2018.

