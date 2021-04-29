Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2021

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter 2021

Net sales increased by 10 per cent to 977.9 MEUR (889.9). Using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure (organic growth), net sales increased by 11 per cent

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 34 per cent to 257.9 MEUR (192.4)

Earnings before taxes, excluding adjustments, amounted to 250.3 MEUR (186.6)

Net earnings, excluding adjustments, amounted to 205.2 MEUR (153.0)

Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 0.56 EUR (0.41)

Operating cash flow increased to 211.9 MEUR (136.9)

