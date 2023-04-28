Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

8 per cent organic revenue growth (using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure)

Operating net sales increased by 11 per cent to 1,286.6 MEUR (1,163.4). Net sales including the reduction of acquired deferred revenue amounted to 1,285.1 MEUR (1,159.7)

Gross margin of 66.5 per cent (65.1)

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 11 per cent to 371.2 MEUR (335.1)

Adjusted operating margin stable at 28.9 per cent (28.8)

Earnings before taxes, excluding adjustments, amounted to 344.4 MEUR (329.3)

Net earnings, excluding adjustments, amounted to 282.4 MEUR (270.0)

Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 10.4 Euro cent (9.9)

Operating cash flow before non-recurring items decreased to 141.5 MEUR (171.3)

For further information, please contact:

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, +44 (0) 7442 678 437, [email protected]

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations and Business Analyst, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 28 April 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/3760242/2019399.pdf Hexagon Interim Report Q1 2023

SOURCE Hexagon