Hexagon introduces assistive AI technology for public safety agencies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division today introduced HxGN OnCall® Dispatch | Smart Advisor, the industry's first assistive artificial intelligence (AI) technology designed to help public safety agencies detect and respond to complex emergencies sooner.

Using AI, advanced statistics and machine learning (ML), Smart Advisor mines operational data in real-time to fill blind spots and alert agencies to the potential onset of complex emergencies, from large events to linked incidents. By detecting patterns and anomalies sooner, agencies can act faster and coordinate smarter to reduce the effects on communities, resources and staff.

"Complex emergencies can be devastating to communities and can greatly impact PSAP capacity and performance," said Jack Williams, strategic product manager for AI & analytics at Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division. "The faster public safety agencies can detect and respond to complex events, the better they can contain the effects. HxGN OnCall Dispatch | Smart Advisor helps decision-makers see the unseen by equipping call-takers, dispatch coordinators, control room managers, tactical units and more with greater insights to spot complex connections that often go undetected until it's too late."

Smart Advisor works within Hexagon's industry-leading, next-generation computer-aided dispatch (CAD) solutions to deliver continual, autonomous assessment of events that is more efficient, effective and scalable than manual monitoring of videos, alarms and common operating pictures alone. With Smart Advisor, the user is always in control, no decision or response is automated. When a potential event is detected, the system immediately notifies users who then decide whether to act on, share or dismiss the report. By detecting more crucial connections sooner, public safety agencies are better equipped to create safer, more resilient communities for citizens.

HxGN OnCall Dispatch | Smart Advisor will be available in fall 2020 for use within I/CAD v9.4 and HxGN OnCall Dispatch on-premises and cloud deployments running in Microsoft Azure.

To learn more about HxGN OnCall Dispatch | Smart Advisor, visit http://hxgn.biz/SmartAdvisor-wr.

