Hexagon launches an operational efficiency programme targeting annualised savings of 160-170 MEUR from 2025

STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon continues to build on its reality capture, measurement and positioning foundation, to deliver more software-centric, business critical and high value solutions for customers. Their demand for more productive, sustainable, high-quality products and operations is accelerating, positioning Hexagon ideally for continued profitable growth.

To leverage these opportunities and build a strong financial profile for shareholders, we constantly look for efficiencies and investment opportunities to strengthen our skills and focus on growth areas.

Therefore, Hexagon will take a one-off charge of approximately 200 MEUR in Q3 2023, with a similar cash impact. The program will be implemented over the next 6 quarters and is expected to generate annualised cost savings of 160-170 MEUR, reaching the full run-rate impact in early 2025.

The programme is focused on a number of areas, including:

  • Reduction of Hexagon's office and facilities footprint by approximately 25%
  • Extraction of cross-divisional efficiencies to reduce overall overhead costs
  • Optimisation of development, manufacturing and digital processes through automation
  • Rationalisation of non-core business areas and activities

The annualised savings generated will be used to underpin Hexagon's operating margin target[1] while countering inflationary pressures and allowing continued investments in organic growth.

"Hexagon has a significant market opportunity, driven by long-term and cross-industry megatrends. Over the last few quarters we have assessed our operations through the lens of this potential and this efficiency program will provide a solid foundation for delivery," said Paolo Guglielmini, President and CEO, Hexagon.

[1] Hexagon's target is to reach an operating margin of more than 30 per cent by the end of 2026.

