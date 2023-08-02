Hexagon President and CEO Paolo Guglielmini buys 1 million Hexagon shares

News provided by

Hexagon

02 Aug, 2023, 03:03 ET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's President and CEO Paolo Guglielmini today bought 1 million Hexagon shares at the price of 101 SEK, amounting to a value of 101 million SEK. With these new purchases, Paolo Guglielmini has increased his shareholding by 1,617 per cent to 1,061,827 number of shares. The shares were purchased from Melker Schörling AB.

For further information, please contact:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, [email protected]
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/3812432/2212197.pdf

Hexagon President and CEO Paolo Guglielmini buys Hexagon shares

SOURCE Hexagon

Also from this source

Hexagon launches an operational efficiency programme targeting annualised savings of 160-170 MEUR from 2025

Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.