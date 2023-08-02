Hexagon President and CEO Paolo Guglielmini buys 1 million Hexagon shares

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's President and CEO Paolo Guglielmini today bought 1 million Hexagon shares at the price of 101 SEK, amounting to a value of 101 million SEK. With these new purchases, Paolo Guglielmini has increased his shareholding by 1,617 per cent to 1,061,827 number of shares. The shares were purchased from Melker Schörling AB.

