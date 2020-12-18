Hexagon strengthens capabilities to serve rapidly evolving architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) ecosystem with the acquisition of OxBlue

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, today announced the acquisition of OxBlue, a leader in construction visualisation technology designed to capture the life of a job site, start to finish.



OxBlue's high definition time-lapse photography and live video streaming services deliver real-time visual documentation of everything that happens on a job site, both exterior and interior. Combining the latest camera technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms, OxBlue's desktop and mobile software platform connects stakeholders to their construction job sites from anywhere, anytime. Instant access to the most up-to-date construction project information enables real-time decision-making - from prompt assessments of quality, progress, and overall performance to risk detection and mitigation - allowing project executives and managers to confidently meet or exceed planned expectations.



OxBlue's construction visualisation solution improves the management of everything from material shipments and site visits to contractor schedules, progress updates and construction site security. Keeping everyone informed about project status, critical milestones, and other key information, including weather conditions, ensures projects stay on schedule and under budget.



"OxBlue represents another step in our vision to provide market-leading, data-centric solutions that introduce smarter ways to build," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén . "OxBlue's scalable business model of remote installations coupled with its reputation for outstanding customer support, leading technology, and strong AEC sales channel make it a great fit for Hexagon. Integration with our 3D surveillance technology, BLK247, and our construction software solution, HxGN SMART Build, will provide invaluable data and insights on construction job site activities. Additionally, OxBlue's access to machine learning data sets and best-in-class interface nicely complement Hexagon's AI and machine learning capabilities, machine automation solutions and autonomous workflow approach to construction."



Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, OxBlue has served clients in 45 countries. OxBlue will operate as part of Hexagon's Geosystems division. 2020 revenues are forecast to be around 37 MEUR.



