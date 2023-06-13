Hexagon's HxDR powers Reality Cloud Studio, ushering automated Digital Reality into the cloud

Fuelled by this innovative platform, Reality Cloud Studio not only simplifies the process but also makes digital twins accessible to all

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, the global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced the launch of Reality Cloud Studio, powered by HxDR.

HxDR, Hexagon's digital reality platform, redefines the development of scalable digital reality applications. With a comprehensive suite of geospatial data services, including visualisation, collaboration tools and automated data processing, HxDR sets a new standard in the industry. This platform-as-a-service (PaaS) provides a robust API gateway for custom app creation, allowing Hexagon to create ready-made solutions or users to create their own industry-specific offerings.

Reality Cloud Studio, as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application built on the HxDR platform, propels Hexagon's commitment to democratising access to digital reality even further. Users can easily upload reality capture data to the cloud for automated processing, accelerating the creation of photorealistic digital twins. This data can be securely shared with others, enabling users to collaborate in real-time, offering immersive visualisation and immediate sharing of deliverables with zero training required.

"Digital twins provide the context needed to create real-world simulations. They provide survey-grade dimensions to massive datasets, so even the most inaccessible measurements are at the user's fingertips. Instant access to up-to-date 3D visuals of construction progress allows project managers to react to as-built conditions in real time — without being onsite," said Burkhard Boeckem, CTO, Hexagon. "Reality Cloud Studio combines multiple Hexagon technologies to deliver a digital reality experience where anyone can build digital twins in a centralised cloud application."

Project stakeholders can collaborate simultaneously using Reality Cloud Studio on any computer or mobile device equipped with a web browser. In-field users can also upload data directly from compatible Leica BLK sensors to create registered and meshed digital twins for on-site use, all with just a few taps on a smartphone or tablet.

Reality Cloud Studio marks a significant advancement in Hexagon's platform approach to building a central source for digital reality data. With essential tasks already automated for simplicity and user-friendliness, users can anticipate additional functionalities and features to be added to the application in the future. Reality Cloud Studio is available for purchase in subscription tiers, billed monthly.

Hexagon's HxDR powers Reality Cloud Studio, ushering automated Digital Reality into the cloud

