Hexaware Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global technology consulting and solutions company, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes Hexaware's deep expertise in helping customers move successfully to AWS through all phases of complex migration projects, including discovery, planning, migration, and operations. Additionally, Hexaware can use tools from the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) to help customers accelerate cloud migration and reduce costs via automation.

"Achieving the AWS Migration Competency was an essential step in our continued commitment to helping our customers achieve their business and technology goals and maximize their AWS investment," said Hexaware's Vinod Chandran, President, Markets. "It demonstrates to our customers that Hexaware is the right partner for their migration needs while also providing them with access to funding through the AWS MAP program. It's a win-win."

This designation joins Hexaware's AWS competency portfolio, which includes the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency, AWS Retail Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, and AWS IoT Competency.

Hexaware's work with AWS combines the best of Hexaware's migration and modernization expertise with AWS's scalable, flexible, and cost-effective cloud solutions for customers.

Iyer Kasinath, Director - IT Solutions for Ricoh US Inc. said, "Hexaware has been a crucial and important partner in our AWS transformation journey."

Hexaware's patented cloud transformation platform Amaze®, transforms portfolio applications from closed-enterprise architectures to AWS, creating true cloud benefits like high availability, high scalability, and pay-per-use with very high return-on-investment (ROI). From assessment to migration and validation, Amaze® helps drive AWS adoption. It allows enterprises to migrate their applications, middleware, databases, and data warehouses to AWS faster, better, and more cost-effectively.

