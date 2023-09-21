Hexaware Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect PolicyCenter Specialization EMEA

News provided by

Hexaware Technologies Ltd

21 Sep, 2023, 07:30 ET

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, today announced that it has been awarded the Guidewire PartnerConnect PolicyCenter EMEA specialization.

Hexaware Technologies is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Advantage level and works with Guidewire in North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Guidewire specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a particular Guidewire product or solution area. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

Hexaware has been awarded this specialization for demonstrating exemplary skills, knowledge, and competency for its delivery of Guidewire PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud (GWCP).

"We congratulate Hexaware on its achievement of the Guidewire PartnerConnect PolicyCenter EMEA specialization for the fourth quarter of our fiscal year 2023. We are happy to recognize Hexaware for their proven expertise in helping our mutual customers achieve successful cloud transformations," said Molly Black, Senior Director, Partner Programs and Enablement, Guidewire Software.

Milan Bhatt, Corporate Vice President, Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware, said, "PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud continues to inspire our customers globally to innovate and launch their products at an unprecedented speed. As a trusted Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner , we are enabling our customers to implement new products using our Rapid Implementation framework, built around Guidewire PolicyCenter. To be recognized for achieving the Guidewire PolicyCenter EMEA specialization once again demonstrates our strong commitment to partnering with existing and new customers and leveraging Guidewire Cloud."

Please find more information about Guidewire specializations on the Guidewire website.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 27,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 40 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd

