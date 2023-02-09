Hexaware Achieves the Guidewire Rapid Implementation Specialization

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading Global IT Consulting and Digital Solutions provider, today announced that it has achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect Rapid Implementation specialization.

Hexaware Technologies is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Advantage level and works with Guidewire in North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Specializations are regionally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a particular Guidewire product or solution area. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

"We congratulate Hexaware on achieving the Rapid Implementation specialization within our PartnerConnect Consulting program. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers," said Molly Black, Senior Director, Partner Programs and Enablement, Guidewire Software.

Milan Bhatt, Corporate Vice President, Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware, said, "Hexaware believes in creating value for customers by offering services that modernize the core insurance platform through scalable and sustainable transformation. Hexaware is committed to helping customers take full advantage of the Guidewire Cloud Platform to accelerate the development and launch of new products. Over the last two years we have invested heavily in building a solution ecosystem around Guidewire Cloud Platform to accelerate the release velocity and reduce overall TCO for P&C insurers. Achieving the Guidewire Rapid Implementation specialization will be an important step in helping insurers around the world leverage our tools and services to drive business-led transformation."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 30,000 Hexawarians focus on our purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

We put people first in everything we do and seek to improve people's lives by collaborating with our stakeholders to build a better, more sustainable tomorrow.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

