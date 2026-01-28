Hexaware Appoints Amit Vij as Chief Private Markets Officer

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT services and solutions, today announced the appointment of Amit Vij as Chief Private Markets Officer.

In this role, Amit will lead Hexaware's engagement across the Private Markets' ecosystem, including Private Equity, Infrastructure, Private Debt, Real Estate, SWF, Distressed Debt funds and their portfolio companies, driving strategy and business growth.

Amit brings more than 20 years of experience advising Private Markets' investors and portfolio leaders on value creation initiatives. He was recognized among the Top 25 Private Equity Consultants and Leaders for 2025 and is known for working directly with boards and C-suite executives to align strategic priorities with operational execution. His approach emphasizes measurable outcomes and long-term value creation.

"Amit brings a rare combination of private markets expertise, technology acumen and an operator's mindset," said R. Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director, Hexaware. "As investors and portfolio companies push harder on value creation, we see a clear opportunity to help them move faster with technology and AI-driven interventions that deliver real business outcomes. Amit's leadership will strengthen how we partner with private equity firms and their portfolios globally."

Prior to joining Hexaware, Amit held leadership roles driving private markets engagement at leading IT and business process solutions companies. He also served on the executive management team of a knowledge process outsourcing venture that was successfully sold to Moody's Corp. Earlier in his career, Amit worked in investment banking at Deutsche Bank in London, advising private equity and corporate clients on mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance.

Amit began his professional journey as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, where he retired as a squadron leader and flew multiple operational MiG fighters, including the MiG-29, MiG-27, MiG-23 and MiG-21. He holds an MBA from INSEAD in France and is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy.

"It is an honor to be a Hexawarian and take on this role at a time when private markets are a force to reckon with in the global economy," Vij said. "The emphasis on portfolio value creation has never been greater, and addressing this market requires a fundamentally more agile approach. We have a unique opportunity to create tangible value for funds and their portfolio companies through technology and AI-driven interventions aligned to client outcomes. I look forward to bringing this to life with a client-first mindset."

