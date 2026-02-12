Hexaware and CareInsight Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI-driven Healthcare Transformation

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with CareInsight, an AI-native healthcare technology company. The collaboration brings together AI-native healthcare platforms and deep AI and digital transformation expertise to deliver outcome-based, production-grade AI at scale for healthcare organizations, focused on measurable improvements in operations, decision-making, and care delivery.

As the healthcare industry continues its shift from siloed cost-containment approaches to data and AI -enabled value creation, payers and providers face persistent challenges. These include fragmented data environments, legacy system constraints, regulatory complexity, and changing utilization patterns. These pressures are increasing the need for integrated, scalable AI solutions that can be embedded into day-to-day healthcare operations.

The partnership is designed to help healthcare organizations apply AI in practical, real-world settings by supporting integrated data flows, operational decision-making, and outcomes-focused use cases across the care continuum. Together, CareInsight's AI platforms and Hexaware's AI implementation and transformation expertise aim to reduce administrative burden, improve operational coordination, and enable more timely and informed decisions.

Partnership Highlights

Integrated AI-driven Platforms: CareInsight's AI-native platforms, including careassistant.ai™, carewallet.ai™, voice assist, and health3d.ai™, will be embedded within Hexaware's AI-powered healthcare offerings to deliver intelligent care management, patient engagement, administrative automation, and real-time analytics.

Production-grade AI at Scale: The partnership enables healthcare organizations to transition from isolated AI use cases to enterprise-scale deployment across core administrative and clinical workflows.

Regulatory-ready Architecture: Healthcare organizations benefit from a robust technology foundation that enables them to operationalize AI across core healthcare functions, while supporting secure data integration and compliance with evolving healthcare regulations.

Outcome-based Transformation: Healthcare organizations can achieve measurable improvements in operational efficiency, care quality, and financial performance by aligning AI platforms with digital, automation, and cloud capabilities.

Shantanu Baruah, President & Global Head – Healthcare, Life Sciences & Insurance, Hexaware, said, "Our partnership with CareInsight reflects Hexaware's commitment to move beyond technology modernization toward outcome-driven transformation. Together, we will help payers and providers operationalize AI at scale, accelerate value-based equitable care, and deliver measurable, real-world impact for our customers."

"For CareInsight, this partnership is a key step in bringing our AI-native platform and intelligent agents into complex, real-world healthcare environments, said Raj Kadam, CEO of CareInsight. 'By combining our AI-native platform and intelligent agents with Hexaware's proven track record in enterprise implementation and deep healthcare domain expertise, we can help organizations move from AI pilots to production-scale deployment faster than ever before."

Together, Hexaware and CareInsight will enable healthcare organizations to turn AI into a day-to-day advantage, with smarter decisions, smoother operations, and better care experiences at scale.

About CareInsight

CareInsight is an AI-native healthcare technology company delivering intelligent platforms and AI agents for health plans, providers, and life sciences organizations. Its solutions support administrative operations, appeals and grievances, care management, claims processing, utilization management, and value-based care. CareInsight's AI agents automate complex workflows, enhance decision-making, and help healthcare organizations achieve significant gains in operational efficiency, cost reduction, and outcomes. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CareInsight's mission is to transform healthcare operations through purpose-built AI that enables organizations to focus on what matters most—patient care.

For more information, visit https://careinsight.com/

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com/

