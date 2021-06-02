Hexaware Bags 8 Awards at Hermes Creative Awards 2021

MUMBAI, India, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the early deadline winners for 2021 international awards competition for creative professionals, Hermes Creative Awards named Hexaware the winner in 8 categories. The winners of these awards were chosen among entries from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.

Hermes Creative Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of organizations and professionals in the industry. Another differentiator that Hermes Creative Awards consider is the impact that these entries make while promoting philanthropic causes.

This year Hexaware has excelled and been selected as the winner in 8 categories – 3 Platinum Awards, 3 Gold Awards and 2 Honorable Mentions. The Platinum Awards are for Social Media Engagement on Facebook, Print Media (Brochure) and Interactive Capabilities. The Gold Awards have been bagged in the Web Writing/Content, Social Media Engagement on Instagram and Live or Virtual Event categories. Besides these, Hexaware has received Honorable Mention for showcasing its capabilities in the Virtual Tour and Display Ads categories.

Attaining such a massive win is certain to propel Hexaware's brand value to the next level, as Hermes Creative Awards are judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).

Elated at Hexaware's win, Aparna Jairam, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware Technologies said, "The awards not just assure us that we have chosen the right path, but also encourage us to charge ahead with more passion. We, as an organization, have always attempted to design branding activities that manifest our vision and serve the objective of connecting with our audiences. With such a recognition, we are more confident about our approach that focuses on innovation and engagement."

About Hexaware

