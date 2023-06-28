Hexaware Brings Unique Data Monetization Solutions as Snow Row Sponsor for Snowflake Summit 2023

ISELIN, N.J., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a global provider of IT services and solutions, has announced its participation as a Snow Row sponsor at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 in Las Vegas from June 26-29, 2023. As a Premier Services partner, Hexaware has leveraged its IP Amaze®, to deliver Snowflake solutions and enable global customers to rapidly monetize their data and maximize its value.

Hexaware's Amaze® is a key differentiator in driving Snowflake adoption and enabling data monetization. The platform focuses on three core pillars, 'Build,' 'Monetize,' and 'Govern and Secure'. It facilitates rapid migration (by 60-70%) of enterprise data to Snowflake's Data Cloud cost-efficiently, minimizing business disruption and risk. It takes full advantage of Snowflake's secure data sharing, data exchange, and data marketplace capabilities while leveraging the latest Snowflake capabilities like Snowpark. Amaze® delivers observability and cost controls and accelerates client onboarding, allowing customers to bring their data to the platform and consume data and services faster. Hexaware also helps clients develop and deploy best-in-class platforms to ensure data security and appropriate data controls.

Milan Bhatt, President & Global Head – Cloud and Data at Hexaware, said, "Snowflake's Data Cloud has revolutionized data innovation, removing legacy system barriers and opening doors for modern enterprises to leverage, share, and monetize data. But this comes with new challenges around data quality, aggregation, security, and governance. With our deep Snowflake experience, purpose-built platforms and IP like Amaze®, Hexaware is uniquely positioned to solve these challenges and drive data innovation and monetization for our customers. We are excited to share our experience, best practices, and innovative offerings at the Snowflake Summit."

Hexaware Technologies will be at Booth#1031-B at the Snowflake Summit 2023. For scheduling meetings with their data experts, visit - https://hexaware.com/events/snowflake-summit-2023/

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 29000, Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

