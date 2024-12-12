Hexaware Clinches AI Implementer of the Year at The AIconics Awards

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, an IT solutions and service provider, added another feather to its cap by winning the AI Implementer of the Year at the prestigious AIconics Awards. The company will be felicitated at The AI Summit New York on December 12, 2024.

The AIconics, a global award hosted by The AI Summit Series, recognizes the achievements of individuals and organizations instrumental in breakthrough innovation and application of AI in business.

Hexaware's win follows several AI projects that enhanced user experiences. Notably, the company's implementation of Enterprise GPT for a mobility and alternative energy solutions company resulted in a productivity boost and cost reduction.

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award," said Satyajith Mundakkal, Chief Technical Officer, Hexaware. "At Hexaware, we are not just implementing AI—we are helping reimagine business processes and deliver value to our clients through innovative, AI-driven solutions."

Hexaware has also developed the Financial CoPilot for a leading private equity firm, leveraging Azure and OpenAI. This solution has assisted in simplifying market analysis, reducing data integration time, and improving investor engagement.

The company's AI abilities have been further demonstrated in the hospitality sector, where it automated the opportunity feed process for a major chain. This implementation captured event data from various channels, integrated it into the client's CRM, reduced sales cycle time, and improved requirement accuracy.

Arun Ramchandran, Global Head – GenAI Unit, Hi-Tech & Professional Services Vertical, Hexaware said, "Our success lies in our ability to harness AI's potential to solve real-world problems. This recognition fuels our commitment to push the boundaries of what's possible with AI."

Rory Crone, Director of Marketing, The AI Summit Series said, "The AIconics are a chance for our tech community to highlight how their individual AI initiatives have reshaped the business landscape. Amid the fierce competition this year, Hexaware winning the AI Implementer of the Year highlights its pursuit of innovation."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

About The AI Summit Series

In 2016, at a time when AI conferences were geared towards research & academia, Informa launched The AI Summit Series - the first-ever conference and exhibition to explore what AI practically means for enterprises. Every year since then, we've gathered top executives and investors with technology specialists and data scientists from across the globe to network, learn and showcase ground-breaking technology solutions for business.

With the ninth edition flooring in 2024, our conference & expo series has firmly established itself at the heart of the AI community with shows running in London, New York, Singapore, Cape Town, at Black Hat USA, Black Hat Europe, and SecTor in Canada. For more information on The AI Summit Series, please visit theaisummit.com.

