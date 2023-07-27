Hexaware collaborates with Microsoft to propel innovation with generative AI - Tenjin for Knowledge Services

ISELIN, N.J. and LONDON and MUMBAI, India, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a global frontrunner in IT services and digital solutions, is excited to announce its collaboration with Microsoft to propel technological advancement for businesses ready to embrace the future, harnessing the power of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Tenjin for Knowledge Services, Hexaware's knowledge ecosystem solution, is the cornerstone of this collaboration. Tenjin capitalizes on the transformative capabilities of generative AI technology to construct dynamic, scalable, and high-precision knowledge ecosystems. It addresses the constraints of conventional knowledge builders, equipping organizations with superior collaboration and knowledge dissemination capabilities, and paves the way for informed decision-making and enhanced customer satisfaction.

The proprietary platform uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and offers powerful features, including an intuitive UI, custom learning modules, seamless integration with partner ecosystems, and customizable dashboards with actionable insights.

With Tenjin for Knowledge Services, organizations have reported a tenfold increase in efficiency, a 30-40% surge in customer satisfaction, and an 80% reduction in knowledge ecosystem management costs. For instance, a global financial services firm was able to leverage Tenjin's knowledge ecosystem and the feature to protect sensitive customer data in real-time interactions while enabling their customer service team to access the knowledge they needed. This resulted in a significant improvement in their customer service metrics and a reduction in data-related risks.

Siddharth Dhar, Corporate Vice President & Global Head – Digital IT Operations at Hexaware, stated, "Our vision is to empower businesses in building a robust AI foundation that scales securely and responsibly, keeping them at the forefront of technological evolution. We are committed to building on our momentum with Microsoft on AI-driven solutions and co-innovating to enable businesses to realize comprehensive business value at an unprecedented pace."

"At Microsoft, we are committed to helping our customers and partners unlock the potential of AI to drive innovation and transformation. Hexaware's domain expertise and focus on AI and automation position them to drive innovation with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. Together, we are using the power of generative AI to create dynamic, scalable, and high-precision knowledge ecosystems that will enable organizations to make informed decisions and deliver high quality customer experiences," said Dhanniya Venkatasalapathy, Executive Director – Cloud Solutions, Microsoft India.

About Hexaware  

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 29,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.  

