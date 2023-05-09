HEXAWARE HONORED AS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2023 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

ISELIN, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global provider of IT services and solutions, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Hexaware Logo

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

The judges have observed that Hexaware's focus on customer and employee satisfaction, as reflected in their high CSAT scores and recognition from industry experts, is a testament to their pre-eminence. They added that Hexaware is a strong contender due to its dedication to innovation and cutting-edge technology, and efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive culture. Their strategic acquisitions and investments in emerging technologies have driven expansion, resulting in numerous industry recognitions and awards that demonstrate their commitment to excellence and customer success.

Speaking of the recognition, R. Srikrishna, CEO of Hexaware Technologies, said, "We are delighted to receive the Gold Stevie Award under the Fastest Growing Tech Company category. This demonstrates our team's hard work and dedication, as well as our commitment to helping our customers achieve success in the ever-changing tech market. As we grow, we hope to continue to innovate and provide best-in-class services to our clients."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 29,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd