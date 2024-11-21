Hexaware Launches QCaaS in Partnership with Archimedis Digital

Setting a Quality & Compliance Foundation for Life Sciences Firms to Leverage Technological Advancements

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a provider of IT services and solutions, has partnered with Archimedis Digital to introduce Quality & Compliance as a Solution (QCaaS). Inspired by Computerized Systems Assurance (CSA) and powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), this solution is designed to assist the life science industry by ensuring quality and cost-effectiveness without risking regulatory compliance.

Key Features of QCaas:

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) CSA Inspired: Built on the FDA CSA (Computerized Software Assurance) principles of risk-based validation, critical thinking, and lean documentation.

Built on the FDA CSA (Computerized Software Assurance) principles of risk-based validation, critical thinking, and lean documentation. GenAI Powered: Features a digital platform centered on AI, with multiple GenAI-based tools to accelerate document generation, risk analysis, and quality reviews.

Features a digital platform centered on AI, with multiple GenAI-based tools to accelerate document generation, risk analysis, and quality reviews. Domain Experts in the Loop : Integrates quality and compliance experts with years of industry experience and contextual intelligence.

: Integrates quality and compliance experts with years of industry experience and contextual intelligence. Value for Money: Reduces costs and time for verification and validation activities, leading to faster product releases and upgrades.

Hexaware's extensive reach, combined with Archimedis Digital's domain expertise, aims to provide a solution for BioPharma, MedTech companies, and allied industry segments requiring regulatory compliance. This collaboration endeavors to address the need for cost reduction and expedited quality processes in the life sciences industry.

Srinivas Marimganti, Head of Life Sciences & Healthcare, Hexaware Technologies stated:

"We are pleased to partner with Archimedis Digital in delivering QCaaS to our broad range of life sciences clients. This collaboration combines Hexaware's expertise in client solutions with Archimedis Digital's domain capabilities. We're excited to bring this capability to the industry, targeted towards driving faster, more reliable outcomes."

Duraisamy Rajan Palani, Founder & CEO, Archimedis Digital, added: "We have created a Quality & Compliance framework leveraging our years of life sciences industry experience and are in the process of digitizing the same. We are thrilled to take this solution to Hexaware's clients."

About Archimedis Digital

Present in the US and India and expanding in LATAM and Europe, Archimedis Digital builds digital products and offers services exclusively to life sciences firms worldwide. Originating from a business group that develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products, Archimedis combines its deep-rooted domain expertise with technology to build innovative solutions for the life sciences industry. The company provides comprehensive solutions for quality and compliance. For more information, visit www.archimedis.io.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

