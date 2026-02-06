Hexaware Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global digital and technology services company with AI at its core, today announced it has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

Hexaware was among the leading providers in the Breakthrough 15 category in the global market, based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the past 12 months, according to the 4Q 2025 Global ISG Index™.

Now in its 93rd consecutive quarter, the ISG Index™ provides an independent quarterly review of sourcing industry data and trends and names the top 15 commercial providers across revenue-based categories and regions, including providers competing in both traditional sourcing and as-a-service markets.

"Being recognized as a Top 15 Sourcing Standout reflects the trust our clients place in Hexaware and the strength of our teams in delivering measurable outcomes," said R. Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director, Hexaware. "As enterprises accelerate transformation, we are focused on putting AI to work in practical ways—modernizing platforms, improving operations and helping clients move faster with confidence."

Over the past year, Hexaware has continued to invest in AI-led delivery and solutions across cloud, data and digital transformation, helping enterprises modernize applications, optimize operations and improve customer experiences at scale.

Hexaware's inclusion in the ISG Index™ is based on data the company submits to ISG each quarter.

"The ISG Index™ is recognized as an authoritative source of marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry," said Paul Reynolds, Chief Research Officer, ISG. "Hexaware continues to build momentum in the global market for technology and business services, based on its volume of business in relation to other providers."

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III ) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

