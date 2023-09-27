Hexaware Positioned as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Workday Ecosystem 2023 US Quadrant Report

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a global leader in IT services and solutions, proudly announces its recognition as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Workday Ecosystem US 2023 Quadrant Report. The report, published by Information Services Group (ISG), a renowned research and advisory firm, positions Hexaware as a leader in Implementation and Integration Services as well as Managed Services.

In an era marked by digital transformation and platform modernization, the importance of Intelligent Enterprise solutions for diverse industries cannot be overstated. One critical aspect of this transformation is Cloud ERP which plays a pivotal role in organizations worldwide. To meet the demands of today's digital enterprises, ERP platforms must navigate various complexities, from talent competition and regulatory variations to ethical concerns spanning multiple countries.

Hexaware's recognition as a Leader in Workday Implementation and Integration Services is attributed to its innovative platforms, frameworks and best-in-class accelerators that drive automation and cost optimization.

Hexaware is also positioned as a Leader in the Managed Services quadrant, with a diverse range of pricing packages designed to accommodate every budget and need. Additionally, the report commends Hexaware's three-phase roadmap for service maturity and benefit realization.

Ashwin Gaidhani, Report Author, and Lead Analyst at ISG Provider Lens™, commented on Hexaware's achievements, stating, "An innovative framework, best-in-class accelerators, and a center of excellence for conducting Workday operations have positioned Hexaware as a Leader in Implementation and Integration Services."

Furthermore, he emphasized, "Budget-friendly and differentially priced packages and a clearly articulated roadmap ensure customer delight for Hexaware in the Managed Services segment."

Sharing his thoughts, Hexaware's Kamal Maggon, CVP & Global Head: Manufacturing & Consumer Business and Enterprise Solutions, said, "Hexaware's consistent commitment to excellence and continuous Investments and Innovations has solidified its position as a trusted partner in the Workday Ecosystem. The company continues to provide top-tier Workday Services at scale across the globe."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 27,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 40+ offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

