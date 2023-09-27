Hexaware Positioned as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Workday Ecosystem 2023 US Quadrant Report

News provided by

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

27 Sep, 2023, 07:30 ET

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a global leader in IT services and solutions, proudly announces its recognition as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Workday Ecosystem US 2023 Quadrant Report. The report, published by Information Services Group (ISG), a renowned research and advisory firm, positions Hexaware as a leader in Implementation and Integration Services as well as Managed Services.

Continue Reading
Hexaware Logo
Hexaware Logo

In an era marked by digital transformation and platform modernization, the importance of Intelligent Enterprise solutions for diverse industries cannot be overstated. One critical aspect of this transformation is Cloud ERP which plays a pivotal role in organizations worldwide. To meet the demands of today's digital enterprises, ERP platforms must navigate various complexities, from talent competition and regulatory variations to ethical concerns spanning multiple countries.

Hexaware's recognition as a Leader in Workday Implementation and Integration Services is attributed to its innovative platforms, frameworks and best-in-class accelerators that drive automation and cost optimization.

Hexaware is also positioned as a Leader in the Managed Services quadrant, with a diverse range of pricing packages designed to accommodate every budget and need. Additionally, the report commends Hexaware's three-phase roadmap for service maturity and benefit realization.

Ashwin Gaidhani, Report Author, and Lead Analyst at ISG Provider Lens™, commented on Hexaware's achievements, stating, "An innovative framework, best-in-class accelerators, and a center of excellence for conducting Workday operations have positioned Hexaware as a Leader in Implementation and Integration Services."

Furthermore, he emphasized, "Budget-friendly and differentially priced packages and a clearly articulated roadmap ensure customer delight for Hexaware in the Managed Services segment."

Sharing his thoughts, Hexaware's Kamal Maggon, CVP & Global Head: Manufacturing & Consumer Business and Enterprise Solutions, said, "Hexaware's consistent commitment to excellence and continuous Investments and Innovations has solidified its position as a trusted partner in the Workday Ecosystem. The company continues to provide top-tier Workday Services at scale across the globe."

To learn more about Hexaware's Workday Services and capabilities, click here.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 27,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 40+ offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Also from this source

Empowering Insurers for Tomorrow: Hexaware to Illuminate Guidewire Connections 2023 with Cutting-Edge Insurance Solutions

Hexaware Technologies surpasses industry standard; announces 100%+ variable pay, exceptional performers to receive up to 120%

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.