Hexaware Receives Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Alliance Program Promotion

The Advantage level opens the door for Hexaware to differentiate its Guidewire offerings and validate robust delivery and consulting capabilities, while building stronger connections with customers and prospects. Hexaware believes this will allow its own team to build better connections globally with Guidewire sales, consulting, and account management teams.

"Guidewire continues to be one of our highest strategic priorities. We will continue to invest in building our Guidewire delivery capabilities. We are also constantly innovating our pricing model and implementation approach. Our goal is to help insurers and insurtechs to launch new greenfield products faster using Guidewire Cloud Platform," said Milan Bhatt, CVP & Global Head Cloud Transformation and Vertical Lead Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware. "We would like to thank Guidewire for this promotion to Advantage level partner. This is indeed a testament to our exceptional consultative delivery capabilities using Guidewire Cloud Platform and digital applications. We continue to have a single-minded focus on 'Customer Success,' and we look forward to working closely with the Guidewire team in creating value for our customers globally."

With a significant number of its staff being Guidewire Certified Consultants and 200+ Certified Professionals, Hexaware continues to make insurers' digital transformation seamless.

Hexaware's Differentiators:

Purpose: 'Creating smiles through great people and technology' – the purpose that drives our actions.

Strategy: Automate Everything®, Cloudify Everything®, and Transform Customer Experiences® is our three-pronged strategy to fast-track enterprises into the digital era.

Innovation: Modular and MVP (minimum viable product) based implementation approach to help insurers launch products faster. Enabled by Hexaware's readily available solution accelerators, this solution enables insurers to realize ROI earlier in the implementation lifecycle and the value realization continues to increase as they upscale their Guidewire ClaimCenter or PolicyCenter platform by adding more features and roles.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

