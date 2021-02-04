Hexaware Technologies Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Program Specializations

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, today announced that it has achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect specializations: InsuranceSuite Integration – APAC and Testing Standards – Global Delivery. Hexaware is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level and works with Guidewire in Asia-Pacific and EMEA.

Specializations are regionally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a particular Guidewire product or solution area. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

"We congratulate Hexaware on achieving the InsuranceSuite Integration – APAC and Testing Standards – Global delivery specializations. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers," said Lisa Walsh, vice president, Alliances, Guidewire Software.

Milan Bhatt, EVP & Global Head, Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware says, "Hexaware has been collaborating with Guidewire over the past year to improve testing standards and maximize release velocity for P&C insurers' new digital transformation programs. We are fully invested in Guidewire's digital-first philosophy and are excited to achieve these specializations. This is a testament to our strong Guidewire delivery assurance capabilities and ability to deliver high-quality digital products to our customers."

Tony Mohanty, SVP & Global Head, Digital Assurance, Hexaware commented, "We view this as a recognition of our excellence in significantly accelerating QA for our Guidewire insurance clients in compliance with the recommendations of Guidewire's SurePath framework and employing our Automation First philosophy for testing. We are delighted to receive early recognition for achieving the Testing Standards – Global Delivery specialization."

