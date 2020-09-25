Hexaware's Unified Teams Bot COCO is Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Limited, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, today announced the availability of COCO –The Unified Teams Bot for Microsoft Teams on https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-US/, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Hexaware, a Microsoft Gold Partner, offers differentiated offerings across the Microsoft cloud ecosystem. With an experience-focused and customer-centric business model, Hexaware helps companies across industries achieve digital leapfrogging, build touchless and immersive experiences, and engage customers and employees—anywhere, anytime. Hexaware is now more focused than ever in helping customers adapt to the new realities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and creating sustainable roadmaps to succeed and scale in evolved markets of the future.

COCO – The Unified Teams Bot is a step in that direction, enabling remote workforces with improved experiences and functionalities for a smooth return to the workplace, as and when that happens. Employees can chat with COCO, straight from their Teams app on desktop or mobile devices, to access information and interact with key business functions like ERP, CRM, service desk, or any other enterprise system through a unified, simple, and conversational interface. COCO integrates with multiple backend systems to provide a single interface and improves employee productivity by reducing context switching.

COCO enables intuitive user journeys on a single-window chat interface for multiple employee touchpoints, leading to vastly improved employee experience, noticeable increase in adoption of Teams in an organization, and significant time savings.

"Delivering employee concierge services through a human BOT will improve satisfaction and loyalty for employees working remotely. Hexaware has launched COCO to meet this need as organizations have moved employees to work from home," said Rupesh Mithani, Senior VP, Transform Customer Experiences Practice, Hexaware. "The BOT comes with prebuilt experiences to allow organizations to reopen while keeping employee health at the center. We are very excited for this launch, which allows us to help clients serve their single largest investment—employees."

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. said, "We're excited to welcome Hexaware Technologies to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as COCO – The Unified Teams Bot from Hexaware Technologies to help customers meet their needs faster."

