Hey, NYC: Skip the Line, Every Time

This new frictionless shopping experience is integrated into the 7Rewards loyalty program, and customers can automatically earn and redeem any available 7Rewards points or coupons as well as in-store promotions. And for a limited time, New Yorkers can take advantage of an exclusive introductory offer for using Mobile Checkout. Get up to $5 off your first Mobile Checkout transaction.

Mobile Checkout works on both Android and iOS devices and is available for most 7-Eleven merchandise that has a bar code. Some items still require cashier assistance — financial services and age-verified products such as alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets. All payment transactions can be made securely through Debit Card, Credit Card, Apple Pay or Google Pay.

"More people are on the go and looking for faster, easier ways to shop than ever before. 7-Eleven continues to redefine convenience with frictionless experiences like Mobile Checkout. Our customers use their smartphone for all kinds of activities that save them precious time," said Gurmeet Singh, EVP, Chief Digital, Information and Marketing Officer at 7-Eleven. "Now with the Mobile Checkout feature, customers can control their entire 7-Eleven shopping experience. Not only that, but customers can earn and redeem points on a variety of products when using Mobile Checkout."

7-Eleven is the first c-store chain to develop proprietary technology for a full frictionless payment experience from start to finish. After testing mobile self-checkout with employees at its Store Support Center store, the company piloted the concept in a handful of Dallas locations in 2018 to get customer feedback, conduct real-world tests and refine the process.

Using Mobile Checkout through the 7-Eleven mobile app is simple:

Update to the latest version of the app or download it from the Google Pay or App Store to ensure it has the Mobile Checkout capability.

to ensure it has the Mobile Checkout capability. Open the app in a participating store and tap "Get Started" on the home page.

Scan the barcode on your product to add it to your basket. Discounts or promotions automatically get applied.

Pay for purchases using Apple Pay, Google Pay or a traditional debit or credit card.

A QR code appears in the app once payment is made. Scan the QR code at the confirmation station to confirm your purchase. A tone lets the cashier know a customer has used the Mobile Checkout feature to make a purchase.

"Customers are given lots of options when they walk into a 7-Eleven store, from product assortment and customization all the way to payment methods," Singh said. "Mobile Checkout is just one more way we can make someone's day a little easier and give 7-Eleven customers a convenient checkout alternative to waiting in line during a store's busiest times of day. It's another reason to say, 'Oh thank heaven for 7-Eleven.'"

Mobile Checkout is just one of the digital technology enhancements 7-Eleven has made available to consumers. Others include: offering various mobile payment options at the register (Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay); expanding the 7Rewards customer loyalty program to a wider range of eligible purchases; presenting AR (Augmented Reality) experiences; offering in-store package pickup via the 1,100 Amazon Lockers located at participating 7-Eleven stores; and expanding the 7NOW® proprietary delivery smartphone app to more markets and adding 7NOW PINS for delivery to public places and spaces.

