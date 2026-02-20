HeyGears Announces One-Piece Denture Solution - Redefining Digital Dentures with Dual-Material 3D Printing

HeyGears' One-Piece Denture Solution enables dual-material denture DLP 3D printing, seamlessly fusing denture base and teeth materials in a single printing process to deliver more natural aesthetics and a comfortable fit.

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyGears announces breakthrough One-Piece Denture Solution at LMT LAB DAY Chicago.

Speed Speed

HeyGears' One-Piece Denture Solution breaks through the technological constraints and experiential barriers of traditional denture manufacturing by deeply integrating HeyGears' new UltraCraft MMF (Multi-Material Fusion) DLP 3D printing technology with high-end quality standards. It enables fully customized dentures that deliver exceptional fit, comfort, and natural aesthetics for every patient. More than just a technical advancement, it establishes an entirely new product category, a distinct brand concept, and an innovative business model, reshaping how dentists and patients think about digital dentures.

Balanced Occlusion and Seating Accuracy

Built on HeyGears' self-developed dual-material DLP 3D printing technology, the One-Piece Denture Solution eliminates adhesive bonding between the denture base and teeth through molecular-level fusion, significantly improving retention strength and structural reliability compared with split-print and bonded workflows. The high-precision process delivers superior surface quality and occlusal accuracy. In HeyGears testing across 15 cases, 100% were within 0.8 mm elevation and over 50% were within 0.5 mm, and elevation within 0.8 mm typically requires no adjustment. This helps avoid the extensive occlusal adjustment often seen in split-bonding cases (about 2–3 mm elevation), which can take 20–30 minutes. With digitally perfected occlusion, dentures can be seated accurately and comfortably with no adjustment needed.

True-to-Nature Aesthetics

One-Piece Denture preserves morphological integrity of tooth, maintaining fine anatomical detail and natural contours. This structural fidelity supports dentures with more lifelike appearance and consistent aesthetic quality across cases. As a result, high-quality visual outcomes can be achieved with minimal manual refinement.

Hygiene-First Design for Long-Term Oral Health

One-Piece Denture Solution produces dentures with a seamless surface structure that helps reduce plaque retention compared with bonded, multi-part designs. With fewer interface gaps and smoother transitions, dentures support better daily hygiene and lower the risk of oral inflammation. The result is easier maintenance and improved long-term oral health outcomes.

HeyGears' One-Piece Denture Solution represents a new generation of digital denture, moving beyond assembly-based workflows toward fully integrated one-piece production and setting a higher standard for precision, aesthetics, and oral health performance in digital dentures, with added benefits in cost efficiency and new revenue opportunities.

For business inquiries and to learn more, visit www.heygears.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE HeyGears