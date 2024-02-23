HeyGears Unveils Automated Case-by-Case Clear Aligner Production Solution

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyGears, a digital manufacturing solution innovator, has announced their Automated Case-by-Case Clear Aligner Production Solution during the 39th LMT LAB DAY Chicago (LDC) event. This innovative automation-focused digital dentistry solution is set to transform orthodontic workflows by streamlining production processes and boosting efficiency, delivering both economic and time savings.

HeyGears Automated Case-by-Case Clear Aligner Production

Empowered by intelligent production processes and using the UltraCraft A3D Ortho's expansive 3D printing build platform, this solution enables organization and printing of clear aligner models for a full patient's case in a single operation, eliminating the need for manual sorting and significantly optimizing production efficiency.

Building upon this complete case-by-case approach, automation is seamlessly integrated throughout the entire production process, encompassing pre-processing, printing, and post-processing stages.

The solution incorporates advanced features including auto OCR code labeling, auto blockout, and auto trim line detection. By automating tasks like code labeling and blockout processes, along with generating unique OCR codes for each model for laser labeling and trim line trimming, valuable time is saved while minimizing errors. Furthermore, the A3D Ortho's large-scale build platform enables printing of all models associated in a patient's case in a single task, eliminating the need for multiple print preparations.

Moreover, the solution offers automated part removal and model collection by patient's case during the production phase. This automation significantly reduces handling time and effectively enhances overall productivity levels.

During the post-processing stage, final steps are simplified by providing automated washing and curing without the need for manual sorting. In addition to time savings, it ensures consistent and reliable outcomes.

HeyGears' Automated Case-by-Case Clear Aligner Production Solution sets a new industry benchmark. By optimizing production processes and enhancing efficiency, it empowers orthodontic professionals to deliver high-quality clear aligners with greater speed and accuracy. With advanced features, seamless automation, and holistic approach to clear aligner production, HeyGears reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of dental technology and achieving excellence in orthodontics.

To learn more about our solution and how it can transform your dental production, please visit: www.heygears.com

