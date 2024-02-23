HeyGears Unveils Automated Case-by-Case Clear Aligner Production Solution

News provided by

HeyGears

23 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyGears, a digital manufacturing solution innovator, has announced their Automated Case-by-Case Clear Aligner Production Solution during the 39th LMT LAB DAY Chicago (LDC) event. This innovative automation-focused digital dentistry solution is set to transform orthodontic workflows by streamlining production processes and boosting efficiency, delivering both economic and time savings.

Continue Reading
HeyGears Automated Case-by-Case Clear Aligner Production
HeyGears Automated Case-by-Case Clear Aligner Production

Empowered by intelligent production processes and using the UltraCraft A3D Ortho's expansive 3D printing build platform, this solution enables organization and printing of clear aligner models for a full patient's case in a single operation, eliminating the need for manual sorting and significantly optimizing production efficiency.

Building upon this complete case-by-case approach, automation is seamlessly integrated throughout the entire production process, encompassing pre-processing, printing, and post-processing stages.

The solution incorporates advanced features including auto OCR code labeling, auto blockout, and auto trim line detection. By automating tasks like code labeling and blockout processes, along with generating unique OCR codes for each model for laser labeling and trim line trimming, valuable time is saved while minimizing errors. Furthermore, the A3D Ortho's large-scale build platform enables printing of all models associated in a patient's case in a single task, eliminating the need for multiple print preparations.

Moreover, the solution offers automated part removal and model collection by patient's case during the production phase. This automation significantly reduces handling time and effectively enhances overall productivity levels.

During the post-processing stage, final steps are simplified by providing automated washing and curing without the need for manual sorting. In addition to time savings, it ensures consistent and reliable outcomes.

HeyGears' Automated Case-by-Case Clear Aligner Production Solution sets a new industry benchmark. By optimizing production processes and enhancing efficiency, it empowers orthodontic professionals to deliver high-quality clear aligners with greater speed and accuracy. With advanced features, seamless automation, and holistic approach to clear aligner production, HeyGears reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of dental technology and  achieving excellence in orthodontics.

To learn more about our solution and how it can transform your dental production, please visit: www.heygears.com

SOURCE HeyGears

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.