HEYTEA, China's New Style Tea Originator, Takes Stage in the U.S. with Broadway Opening

With its first store in New York, HEYTEA aims to refresh the U.S. market with a new generation of tea products.

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HEYTEA, the originator of Chinese new style tea, has landed on the big screen in Times Square with today's announcement of its official entry into the U.S. market. The trailblazer in China's new style tea, HEYTEA operates over 3,000 stores in China and has a significant presence across Asia. With this opening on Broadway, HEYTEA seeks to revolutionize the way that new-generation tea products are created and enjoyed in the U.S.

HEYTEA New York Store

HEYTEA's first U.S. store officially opened today. The store is located in the heart of Broadway, in Midtown. New York landmarks such as Times Square, the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden are within a 10-minute walk.

HEYTEA's innovative new-generation Chinese tea is always made from fresh fruits, fresh tea leaves, and premium milk, with no compromises on the quality of the ingredients. In contrast, much of the "bubble tea" currently being sold is made from instant tea powder with artificial additives. HEYTEA will be the first Chinese new style tea brand selling products made with genuine, high-quality ingredients in the U.S.

"Cheese Tea"

The initial innovation of HEYTEA was the introduction of Cheese Tea. Not cheese in the traditional sense, but a cold tea with a thick, frothy, cream cheese-flavored foam on top. The foam is made with cream cheese, milk, cane sugar, and a little sea salt, and adds enjoyable taste and texture sensations to the product.

The store will offer three categories of its foundational products: Refreshing Real Fruit Teas, Real Dairy Milk Teas, And Refreshing Finest Teas. Offerings such as Very Grape Cheese (Original), Very Grape HEYTEA (Original), Mango Grapefruit Sago, Roasted Brown Bobo Milk (Original), and Regal Aqua Green Jasmine Cheese (Original) may sound exotic to many New Yorker's ears, but they are formulated to bring the HEYTEA experience to visitors of the Midtown location. The pricing is moderate, ranging from $3.99 to $7.49 (excluding additional toppings) with an average pre-tax price of $6.33.

The Originator Accelerates Global Expansion

Founded in 2012 in Jiangbianli, Guangdong Province, China, HEYTEA was the first brand to introduce fresh tea leaves and premium milk instead of instant tea powder and artificial additives to create cheese tea, a sweet cheese or ice cream flavored foam that sits on top of an ice-cold tea. The concept revolutionized the entire Chinese tea industry by providing healthier and more interesting tea products.

At its inaugural stores, in Shanghai and Beijing, HEYTEA drew hours-long lines of patrons, establishing itself as a rising star in the market, and China's premier new-generation consumer brand.

It played a pivotal role in introducing new style tea brands to China's high-end shopping centers, often adjacent to luxury brand stores, HEYTEA not only maintains innovative designs that set trends for other Chinese brands but also engages in co-branding ventures with companies including FENDI, Adidas, W Hotel among others, and influential figures in the fashion industry such as Hiroshi Fujiwara.

The first Chinese new style tea brand to go global, HEYTEA launched its first overseas store in Singapore in 2018, with over 3,000 cups of tea were sold every day during the opening period.

Significance of the New York City Market Entry

HEYTEA's U.S. debut is a testament to its unwavering commitment to ushering in a new era of tea enjoyment. While the company has previously entered global markets i.e., the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, the U.S. offers a multitude of new opportunities.

"As the initial entry point for HEYTEA into the U.S. market, New York City holds extraordinary significance for the growth of our brand," said Yujia Gu, VP of Strategy at HEYTEA. "By providing high-quality products and services, we aspire to deliver a joyful brand experience to consumers in NYC and beyond, contributing to the ongoing development of the U.S. tea industry."

With its Midtown Broadway debut at 1407 Broadway, between West 38th and 39th streets, HEYTEA demonstrates the significance of, and its confidence in, the U.S. market. In the future, HEYTEA will continue to bring quality products and exciting new brand experiences to American consumers.

About HEYTEA

HEYTEA is the originator of new style tea. In 2012, HEYTEA began under humble circumstances in Jiangbianli, Guangdong, China. Armed with the principal of using only REAL ingredients and NO artificial flavors or colorants, HEYTEA created the first Cheese Tea by blending cheese foam with fresh tea. With its mission and vision of "Promoting Quality, Living Joy," HEYTEA is committed to rejuvenating traditional tea culture and making high-quality tea products available to all consumers. In 2018, HEYTEA opened its first international store in Singapore, bringing new style tea to a larger global community. Currently, HEYTEA has more than 3,000 stores worldwide.

For more information about HEYTEA, please visit: www.heytea.com.

