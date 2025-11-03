HFA Architecture + Engineering Acquires TRIA, Expanding into Science and Technology Sector

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HFA, an employee-owned, nationally recognized architecture and engineering firm, today announced the acquisition of TRIA, a Boston-based architecture firm known for its deep expertise in life sciences and laboratory design.

This strategic acquisition marks HFA's entry into the science and technology sector, expanding its national portfolio and ability to serve one of the fastest growing and most technically complex industries. By combining TRIA's specialized design expertise with HFA's integrated A+E services and national reach, the firm will deliver comprehensive, future-ready solutions that support clients from discovery to deployment.

Founded in 2015, TRIA has established itself as a premier science and technology design firm, partnering with leading biotech, pharmaceutical, and research organizations throughout the Greater Boston region—the epicenter of life sciences innovation. Its portfolio spans state-of-the-art R&D labs, GMP biomanufacturing facilities, and dynamic workplace environments for scientists, blending rigorous technical performance with human-centered design.

"This partnership is about bringing together people who care deeply about the impact their work has on the world," said Dave Wilgus, CEO of HFA. "TRIA's expertise in science and technology adds an exciting new dimension to what we do. Together, we'll continue designing spaces that help our clients solve complex challenges and push innovation forward."

TRIA's leadership team will remain in place, ensuring continuity for clients and employees while gaining access to HFA's expanded resources and expertise.

"From my first meeting with HFA leadership in 2024, I knew our missions were aligned—relationships first and people-centric," said Sherwood Butler, President & CEO at TRIA. "I'm honored to continue what we started more than a decade ago: building the country's leading Science + Technology architecture firm. HFA gives us the strength and support to keep excelling and growing alongside our most valued clients."

The addition of TRIA marks the formal launch of HFA's Life Sciences and Technology sector, complementing a growing portfolio in Industrial, Healthcare, and other specialized AEC markets. With offices in Baltimore, Bentonville, Boston, Fort Worth, and Franklin, MA, the combined firm is strategically positioned to support clients across the country—from early-stage research labs to full-scale production campuses.

About HFA Architecture + Engineering

HFA is a 100% employee-owned, multidisciplinary architecture and engineering firm with more than 30 years of experience and offices in Bentonville, Boston, Fort Worth, Baltimore, Springfield, Franklin, MA, and Mexico City. With a team of 500+ professionals, HFA delivers thoughtful, client-focused design solutions across Retail, Hospitality, Industrial, Healthcare, Multi-Family, and now life sciences and technology sectors.

About TRIA

Founded in 2015 and based in Boston, TRIA practices the architecture of discovery. The firm combines a deep understanding of the unique needs of science-driven organizations with decades of experience designing and constructing spaces that enable innovation and business success. Using a principal-driven, client-focused approach, TRIA partners closely with organizations to create environments that foster discovery both in the lab and across the workplace. Its portfolio spans life sciences, corporate workplace, and mixed-use environments—each reflecting a commitment to advancing research, collaboration, and discovery.

