Paul Sabal Named Vice President and Healthcare Practice Leader at HFA Architecture + Engineering

--Veteran architect and interior designer is at the vanguard of more efficient approaches to healthcare design and construction.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HFA Architecture + Engineering today announced the appointment of Paul Sabal as Vice President and leader of HFA's healthcare practice group. A veteran healthcare architect and interior designer, Sabal is known for his focus on leveraging technology and innovation to streamline healthcare design and construction workstreams.

Board-certified in healthcare architecture from the American College of Healthcare Architects, Sabal (AIA, ACHA, EDAC, NCARB, LEED AP), has focused much of his career on developing project design and delivery strategies for the in-patient and ambulatory healthcare markets. His emphasis is on improving patient outcomes, through lowering costs, enhancing quality, automating processes, and increasing speed to market.

"When you combine HFA's deep bench of multidisciplinary teams with Paul's vast healthcare industry network and project experience, it creates a powerful resource," said HFA Chief Strategy Officer Cannon McNair. "Paul is well-positioned to help our healthcare clients achieve their business goals at a time when high costs and growing project complexity necessitate out-of-the-box approaches."

In addition to his focus on innovation, Sabal spearheads growth strategies for HFA's healthcare team, working with Director of Healthcare Don Ness (AIA, NCARB). His team's mission is to build healthcare spaces where efficiency meets empathy—welcoming patients with dignity, empowering staff, and supporting providers.

Sabal, who has lived in the West County area of St. Louis for three decades, joined HFA last year after previously serving as Director of Architecture for St. Louis-based Vestal Corporation. His experience spans all aspects of the healthcare design process.

"I couldn't be more excited to undertake this new role at an innovative, people-first organization that fully understands the need to challenge design and construction norms in the healthcare industry," Sabal said. "De-risking the design and construction process bolsters quality, accelerates project delivery and dramatically reduces capital outlays. Ultimately, it is a route to improving patient outcomes by preserving resources for direct patient care."

For more on Sabal's perspective on de-risking healthcare design and construction, read his advisory column "Rethinking Traditional Ways," originally published in Medical Construction & Design Magazine.

About HFA Architecture + Engineering

HFA is an employee-owned, nationwide architecture and engineering firm with offices in Bentonville, AR, Fort Worth, TX, Franklin, MA, Springfield, MO, and Mexico City. With 35 years of experience, HFA has become a trusted partner for a diverse range of clients, providing comprehensive services that combine design innovation and project delivery excellence. The studio's portfolio includes projects in healthcare, retail, industrial, mixed-use/office, restaurants, hospitality, and entertainment spaces. To learn more about HFA and their work, visit https://www.hfa-ae.com/

