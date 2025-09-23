HFA Welcomes Nick Wille as Chief Financial Officer

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HFA Architecture + Engineering proudly welcomes Nick Wille as the firm's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With deep experience in the AEC industry and a strong belief in the power of employee ownership, Wille brings both expertise and perspective to HFA's senior leadership team.

Nick Wille

"Nick possesses the exact experience we need to support our growth while staying true to our people-powered culture," said HFA CEO Dave Wilgus, AIA, NCARB. "He brings financial stewardship and a collaborative spirit that align perfectly with who we are as an employee-owned company."

Wille's career has been defined by cultivating financial leadership through hands-on experience, building teams that thrive on collaboration, transparency, and accountability, while aligning financial planning with business strategy to drive sustainable growth. Wille's background spans strategic planning and mentoring high-performing teams, giving him a holistic view of how finance can enable opportunity rather than limit it. Now at HFA, he's eager to apply that experience to strengthen the firm's foundation and future direction.

"What excites me most about HFA is the energy of an employee-owned company," Wille said. "When everyone has a stake in the outcome, you feel the camaraderie of rowing in the same direction. That kind of ownership creates alignment and momentum that fuels growth. As CFO, I see my role as making finance an enabler of opportunity, not a barrier to it, and ensuring our people have the resources and clarity they need to succeed."

As CFO, Wille will provide the financial and strategic framework for HFA's next chapter of growth. His approach emphasizes mentorship and teamwork, qualities he believes create stronger, more resilient organizations. "I love building teams and helping people succeed in their roles," he said. "When everyone understands their impact, it creates momentum across the whole company."

About HFA Architecture + Engineering

HFA is an employee-owned, nationwide architecture and engineering firm with offices in Bentonville, AR, Fort Worth, TX, Franklin, MA, Springfield, MO, and Mexico City. With 35 years of experience, HFA has become a trusted partner for a diverse range of clients, providing comprehensive services that combine design innovation and project delivery excellence. The studio's portfolio includes commercial projects in retail, industrial, mixed-use/office, restaurants, healthcare, hospitality, and entertainment spaces. To learn more about HFA and their work, visit https://www.hfa-ae.com/.

