HFR Networks Partners with TVC to Deliver xHaul Solutions to Service Providers Across the Caribbean and Latin America

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HFR Networks, Inc., leading the industry with intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with TVC Communications, a division of WESCO Distribution, Inc., to deliver integrated products and professional services to operators throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. With wireless network builds advancing throughout the region, TVC Communications is well positioned to address the critical RAN transport demands of mobile operators utilizing HFR Networks' portfolio of flexiHaul intelligent xHaul solutions.

With continued capacity additions supporting 3G and 4G services in parallel with the introduction of new services, operators around the world are evolving their RAN transport and access infrastructure to address new network and market demands. Ramping up new 5G and Ethernet business services with rapid, cost efficient deployment models is vital to solve the complex challenges operators face across a highly competitive marketplace.

HFR Networks' flexiHaul portfolio of xHaul solutions, based on open standards and purpose-built to overcome today's most difficult RAN transport challenges, ensure operators can easily add needed capacity while migrating from single-vendor hardware-centric architectures to multi-vendor open solutions. Located in Miami, FL, TVC's Caribbean and Latin American operation serves Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America and South America. By combining HFR Networks' best-of-breed solutions with TVC's extensive pre-sales and post-sale professional service capabilities, service providers in these markets will be able to quickly deploy solutions to meet their business challenges. Enabling an advanced mobile network with nanosecond timing connecting cellular radios using Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI), eCPRI, and Ethernet services, HFR Networks supports both traditional and cloud-based NFV mobile architectures. flexiHaul solutions enable service providers to combine RAN transport with other traffic types such as Ethernet business services on a common infrastructure and expand mobile services quickly, especially when fiber is constrained.

"HFR Networks provides us access to state-of-the-art RAN transport solutions which help service providers to future-proof their networks by converging 4G and 5G network deployment strategies for rapid time to market with profitable service offerings," said Ken Olsen, Senior Vice President, TVC Communications, Caribbean and Latin America. "With HFR Networks, TVC can deliver on service provider requirements including cost savings, operational efficiency, and the acceleration of new services."

"TVC Communications is a company with deep customer relationships and an excellent track record of delivering for its customers," stated Paul Crann, CEO, HFR Networks. "Partnering with TVC gives us access to an amazing team with the resources, experience, and talent to best serve operators in these regions."

About HFR Networks:

HFR Networks, Inc. is leading the industry with our flexiHaul portfolio of intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions. We solve today's most critical RAN transport demands, especially when fiber is constrained for fronthaul or backhaul applications. Our solutions have optimized economics for this segment of the network, while also delivering high performance, simplified operations, interoperability across wireless technologies and a diverse ecosystem of 3rd party RAN suppliers. HFR Networks' technological leadership helps customers to lower costs for 3G/4G operations, while also accelerating new 5G and Ethernet services. We enable advanced mobile networks by utilizing nanosecond timing to connect radios using CPRI and eCPRI, within both traditional and cloud-based mobile architectures. For more information, please visit www.hfrnetworks.com.

About WESCO

WESCO International, Inc., a publicly traded Fortune 500® holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistic services. 2019 annual sales were approximately $8.4 billion. The company employs approximately 9,500 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves approximately 70,000 active customers worldwide. Customers include commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates 11 fully automated distribution centers and approximately 500 branches in North America and international markets, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

For HFR Networks, please contact:

Kelly Friedland, Director of Marketing

+1 781-640-4864

[email protected]

For TVC/Wesco, please contact:

William Ruthrauff

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+1 412-454-4220

SOURCE HFR Networks

Related Links

http://www.hfrnetworks.com

