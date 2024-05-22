HGTV ANNOUNCES WINNER OF HGTV DREAM HOME 2024 IN ANASTASIA ISLAND, FLORIDA

Marie Fratta of Westchester County, New York, is the Recipient of the Grand Prize Package Valued at Over $2.2 Million

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Warner Bros. Discovery family of brands, today announced the winner of the HGTV Dream Home is Marie Fratta of Westchester County, New York. The prize package is valued over $2.2 Million and includes a newly built, fully furnished home located on Anastasia Island, Florida. Marie has won the keys to the HGTV Dream Home, which includes all of the furnishings, an all-new Mercedes-Benz E Class Sedan and $100,000. The home's interior design is by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Marie was randomly drawn from over 130 million entries to the sweepstakes, which lasted from December 22, 2023, to February 15, 2024. Fratta has entered HGTV Sweepstakes for many years. When it comes to the home, she is most excited about the outdoor space and the open kitchen. She can't wait to host family gatherings and use the big countertop and outdoor firepit.

"I was shocked. I had never thought in a million years that I would've won this beautiful home. I have never won anything in my life," said Marie when asked about winning the home. "My daughters are so excited and over the moon!"

Marie has been an elementary school teacher for the last 25 years and resides in Westchester County with her husband and three daughters. Her family, friends and coworkers told her there was a teacher appreciation dinner at a local restaurant happening when she was surprised by the news.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home sits at approximately 3,300 square feet with views of the Matanzas River and the St. Augustine Lighthouse. The home combines classic coastal elegance with modern touches and layers of natural textures drenched in soothing blue and white hues. Upon entry, guests will be instantly taken away by the beautiful views of the waterfront. The front door leads to the great room with an open concept that includes a living room with sleek sofas and a fireplace, a dining room with a beach inspired distressed table, and a bright blue cabinet filled kitchen. The laundry room and well-organized mudroom sit between the kitchen and an attached two-car garage. The main bedroom looks up to airy skylights and offers a private retreat from the rest of the home with a walk-in closet and main bathroom. The house is perfect for entertaining with two guest suites and a loft that provides a cozy space with a wet bar and a mini fridge. The spacious backyard is a true dreamy getaway with an outdoor kitchen and high-top bar, a pool with an elevated platform and a pergola.

Sponsors of the HGTV Dream Home 2024 include: Belgard®, Cabinets To Go, Delta Faucet, James Hardie Building Products Inc., LL Flooring, Mercedes-Benz USA, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, Trex Company LLC, VELUX® No Leak Skylights, Viva®, Wayfair® and KitchenAid and Maytag by Whirlpool Corporation.

