HGTV® SMART HOME 2024 IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA SWEEPSTAKES TO CLOSE ON JUNE 10, 2024

The Winner Will Receive a Prize Package Valued at Over $1 Million

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HGTV® Smart Home 2024 located in Atlanta, Georgia will close its sweepstakes on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET. The prize package, valued at over $1 million, includes a newly renovated, fully furnished home, an all-new, all-electric EQE SUV from Mercedes-Benz and $150,000. Eligible fans can enter daily at HGTV.com/Smart and FoodNetwork.com/HGTVSmart, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features.

The technologically advanced three-bedroom, two and half bathroom home sits at approximately 2,035 square feet. This innovative midcentury home blends contemporary design with luxurious finishes. With its multifunctional and flexible layout, integrated smart features, and neutral minimalism accented by splashes of color and texture, this home offers a relaxed yet sophisticated retreat. Natural wood tones and earthy hues create calming spaces flooded with light, while the sleek, clean lines evoke a sense of coziness influenced by nature. The primary bedroom is a sanctuary escape, located on the first floor, with floor to ceiling windows and a door to a private patio. The house features two guest rooms upstairs and a media room designed as a vintage sports lounge. The house is full of smart solutions including hidden kitchen countertop outlets that charge your devices, a variety of touchless technology, motorized curtains, and a pantry packed with high tech features. This year's HGTV® Smart Home has all this and more to make your life simpler and smarter, redefining comfort and convenience.

The home was designed and remodeled by Ranney Blair Weidmann Remodeling. The home's interior design is by Tiffany Brooks.

Atlanta, a vibrant city steeped in history and innovation, offers an eclectic blend of culture, cuisine and entertainment. Renowned for its iconic attractions such as the Georgia Aquarium, the World of Coca-Cola and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, Atlanta seamlessly combines rich heritage with modern flair. The city's diverse culinary scene features Southern comfort food, farm-to-table delights and international flavors. From the bustling streets of Downtown to the trendy neighborhoods of Midtown and the charm of the historic Virginia-Highland, Atlanta's dynamic energy and Southern hospitality captivate visitors and residents alike. With its thriving arts scene, lush green spaces like Piedmont Park and a lively nightlife, Atlanta stands as a beacon of cultural richness and urban allure in the heart of the American South.

Sponsors of the HGTV Smart Home 2024 are EGO Outdoor Power Equipment, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Homes.com, LL Flooring, Mercedes-Benz USA, Sleep Number®, SimpliSafe Home Security, Trex Company, LLC, U. S. Steel, Valspar®, VELUX® No Leak Skylights, Whirlpool and KitchenAid by Whirlpool Corporation.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

