HGTV ANNOUNCES WINNER OF HGTV SMART HOME 2024 IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA

Sarita Colberg of Fort Bragg, California, is the Recipient of the Grand Prize Package Valued at Over $1 Million

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Warner Bros. Discovery family of brands, today announced that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2024 sweepstakes is Sarita Colberg of Fort Bragg, California. The prize package is valued over $1 million and includes a newly renovated, fully furnished home located in Atlanta, Georgia. Sarita has won the keys to the home, an all-new, all-electric EQE SUV from Mercedes-Benz and $150,000, a prize package valued at over $1 million. The interior design is by Tiffany Brooks.

Sarita was randomly drawn from over 81 million entries to the sweepstakes, which lasted from April 19, 2024, to June 10, 2024. Sarita has run a family childcare for the last 25 years and resides in Northern California with her husband, two children and three grandchildren.

Colberg has entered many HGTV Sweepstakes for years. When it comes to the home, Sarita was most impressed with the Butler's Pantry, with all the extra space and clutter-free room for appliances. She also loves the kitchen and extra storage space. "I am such a big fan of HGTV and these sweepstakes," said Sarita when asked about winning the home. "Winning this is just so life changing."

The technologically advanced three-bedroom, two and half bathroom home sits at approximately 2,035 square feet. This innovative midcentury home blends contemporary design with luxurious finishes. With its multifunctional and flexible layout, integrated smart features, and neutral minimalism accented by splashes of color and texture, this home offers a relaxed yet sophisticated retreat. Natural wood tones and earthy hues create calming spaces flooded with light, while the sleek, clean lines evoke a sense of coziness influenced by nature. The primary bedroom is a sanctuary escape, located on the first floor, with floor to ceiling windows and a door to a private patio. The house features two guest rooms upstairs and a media room designed as a vintage sports lounge. The house is full of smart solutions including hidden kitchen countertop outlets that charge your devices, a variety of touchless technology, motorized curtains, and a pantry packed with high tech features.

Sponsors of the HGTV Smart Home 2024 are EGO Outdoor Power Equipment, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Homes.com, LL Flooring, Mercedes-Benz USA, Sleep Number®, SimpliSafe Home Security, Trex Company, LLC, U. S. Steel, Valspar®, VELUX® No Leak Skylights, Whirlpool and KitchenAid by Whirlpool Corporation.

You could be a winner too! Enter for a chance to win the HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 Giveaway at HGTV.com/Urban. Sweepstakes closes November 21, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET.

