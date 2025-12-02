HGTV UNVEILS HGTV® DREAM HOME 2026 ON LAKE WYLIE IN CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

Step into the ultimate lakeside escape. Nestled on a secluded peninsula, HGTV Dream Home 2026 is a stunning retreat that blends curated design with timeless appeal and a complete sense of tranquility. Spanning more than 3,000 square feet, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home is thoughtfully designed to capture panoramic views of Lake Wylie from nearly every angle. Outdoor living takes center stage with relaxed furnishings, natural landscaping, and a pebbled pathway that leads to a spectacular two-story dock that is perfect for sunrise coffees, sunset watching, and endless days on the water. Inside, the home showcases a harmonious fusion of indoor comfort with outdoor beauty. Inspired by the natural surroundings, the home is filled with a warm earth-toned palette, hand-laid stone, custom millwork, organic materials, classic furnishings, and vintage collectibles- bringing the lakeside vibe to life. At the heart of the home is a great room with a reclaimed-wood mantle, an inviting dining room with a charming cafe door, and a chef-style kitchen with an over-grouted stone backsplash. Additional thoughtful spaces include a morning room and a garage with pantry access and a dedicated pet wash. The main bedroom suite offers sweeping lake views and a spa-like bathroom with a closet featuring an all-in-one washer and dryer.

The Lake Wylie area is known for its natural beauty, relaxed Southern charm, and endless opportunities for outdoor enjoyment. Stretching across the North and South Carolina border, Lake Wylie is celebrated for its calm, welcoming waters and more than 300 miles of shoreline, making it a haven for water activities. It's a prime location just 20 minutes from downtown Charlotte and a short drive to charming towns like Belmont and Fort Mill, offering the perfect blend of peaceful retreat and city convenience.

The home was built by Knotts Builders, and the home's interior design is by Brian Patrick Flynn.

"This home has the perfect balance of lakeside serenity and refined design," said Flynn. "With this year's HGTV Dream Home, I wanted every detail to mirror the natural beauty of Lake Wylie while creating a space that feels warm, inviting, and effortlessly livable."

"This year's HGTV Dream Home showcases the beauty of Lake Wylie and the unmatched lifestyle of this lakeside destination," said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer & President, US Networks. "We're thrilled to invite viewers to explore this stunning retreat and enter for a chance to make it their own."

HGTV Dream Home 2026 includes sponsors whose products elevate the home. Spectrum provided the home with fast, reliable connectivity for seamless living. HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams provided the rich, nature-inspired paint palette that brings warmth and harmony to every room. Husqvarna equipped the property with high-performance lawn tools to maintain the home's grounds. SimpliSafe delivers state-of-the-art home security. Snuggle added comfort to daily routines with its signature fabric softener and laundry products. Stanley Steemer created a clean, refreshed environment throughout the home. Trex brought durability and style to the outdoor living areas with its industry-leading decking materials. VELUX brightened the interiors with its premium skylights and sun tunnels, filling the home with natural light. And Wayfair completed the transformation with thoughtfully selected furniture, décor, and appliances that complement the home's timeless lakeside design.

The official entry period of the HGTV Dream Home 2026 giveaway is 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 16th, 2025 through 5 p.m. ET on Friday, February 13, 2026. Eligible fans can enter daily at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Dream Home 2026 on Tuesday, January 1, 2026 at 8pm ET on HGTV, also available on HBO Max and discovery+ the same day.

